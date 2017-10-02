Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15,006.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 767,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $3,019,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 529.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 50,647 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,125,555 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ EA) traded up 0.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.44. 492,519 shares of the stock traded hands. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $120,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,350.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,538 shares of company stock worth $22,021,739. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

