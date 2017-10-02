Edenville Energy PLC (EDL) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their corporate rating on shares of Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) in a research report report published on Friday.

Shares of Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) opened at 0.71 on Friday. Edenville Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.38 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.91 million.

Edenville Energy PLC Company Profile

Edenville Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration and development of energy commodities, primarily coal and uranium in Africa. The Company’s segments include Coal, Uranium and Other. Its initial work consists of a desk-top review involving the collection, collation and re-interpretation of all available historical data, supplemented by regional-scale geological reconnaissance mapping and sampling.

