Press coverage about Eaton Vance Mun (NYSE:EVN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Mun earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.6951621309235 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Eaton Vance Mun (NYSE EVN) opened at 12.95 on Monday. Eaton Vance Mun has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Get Eaton Vance Mun alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/eaton-vance-mun-evn-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

About Eaton Vance Mun

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income to common shareholders, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding Auction Preferred Shares (APS) and Institutional MuniFund Term Preferred (iMTP) Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Mun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Mun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.