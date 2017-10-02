Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Director Dorothy E. Puhy Sells 6,495 Shares

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 6,495 shares of Eaton Vance Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $320,723.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) traded up 0.55% during trading on Monday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 195,357 shares. Eaton Vance Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EV. Capital One National Association grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corporation by 10.4% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 44,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eaton Vance Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EV shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eaton Vance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.21.

About Eaton Vance Corporation

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

