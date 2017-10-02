Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Trading 8.1% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 3,618,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,911,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock’s market capitalization is $1.39 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a negative net margin of 1,323.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 205.4% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 173,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

