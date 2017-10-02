DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) Stake Held by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of DXP Enterprises worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 78.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 63.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) opened at 31.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.15 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

