DWS Municiple Income Trust (KTF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of DWS Municiple Income Trust worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DWS Municiple Income Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municiple Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municiple Income Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municiple Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municiple Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 61,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municiple Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) opened at 12.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. DWS Municiple Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

DWS Municiple Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, intends on being invested in municipal securities valued at the time of purchase within the four highest grades (Baa or BBB or better).

