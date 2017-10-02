Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Duke Realty have outperformed the industry it belongs to, year to date. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged in a month’s time. The company’s industrial assets are well located to gain from the e-commerce boom which has resulted in the increasing demand for premium logistic facilities. Also, the company substantially completed the previously announced sale of its medical office business in the second quarter, with the residual properties anticipated to close soon. The strategic move helps simplify the company’s business model and turn into a leading domestic pure play industrial real estate investment trust (REIT). However, rate hike and dilutive impact of asset sales increase its woes.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Realty Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duke Realty Corporation from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America Corporation cut Duke Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price target on Duke Realty Corporation from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE DRE) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $28.97. 1,021,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93. Duke Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Duke Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 166.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Corporation will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty Corporation news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

