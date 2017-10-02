Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Duke Energy Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Duke Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Duke Energy Corporation and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 3 9 2 0 1.93 Duke Energy Corporation Competitors 700 3256 2455 52 2.29

Duke Energy Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $82.08, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Duke Energy Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Energy Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duke Energy Corporation and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation $23.07 billion $10.44 billion 24.90 Duke Energy Corporation Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.23

Duke Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Duke Energy Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Energy Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Energy Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 9.89% 7.72% 2.38% Duke Energy Corporation Competitors -10.82% 3.51% 0.54%

Dividends

Duke Energy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Duke Energy Corporation pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 103.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Energy Corporation has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Duke Energy Corporation peers beat Duke Energy Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States. The operations include electricity sold wholesale to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities and other load-serving entities. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment serves residential, commercial, industrial and power generation natural gas customers. The Commercial Renewables primarily acquires, builds, develops and operates wind and solar renewable generation throughout the continental United States.

