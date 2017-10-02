Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE DUK) opened at 83.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

