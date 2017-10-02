Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (DTF) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News stories about Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 48.0232148585127 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income (NYSE DTF) opened at 14.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Duff & Phelps Utilities Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily (approximately 80% of its total assets) in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations.

