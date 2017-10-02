DTE Energy Company (DTE) Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy Company alerts:

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) opened at 107.36 on Monday. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $113.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.20.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $1,281,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $399,628.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,027.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,681. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/dte-energy-company-dte-holdings-boosted-by-mt-bank-corp.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.