DST Systems, Inc. (DST) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,183 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.27% of DST Systems worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DST Systems by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,952,000 after buying an additional 2,707,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DST Systems by 97.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,072 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in DST Systems by 100.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,489,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DST Systems by 89.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,791,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 845,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DST Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,529,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 688,675 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DST Systems news, CFO Gregg Wm Givens sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $1,227,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,244.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of DST Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th.

Shares of DST Systems, Inc. (DST) traded down 0.02% on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,824 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. DST Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). DST Systems had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DST Systems, Inc. will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DST Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

