DryShips (DRYS) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DryShips earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8843004774048 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRYS. Vetr raised shares of DryShips from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.24 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DryShips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

DryShips (DRYS) opened at 2.46 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $4.92 million. DryShips has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $799,680.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $338.95.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($37.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DryShips had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 218.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that DryShips will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels. The Company operates through two segments: the drybulk carrier and the offshore support. Under its drybulk segment, the Company operates as a provider of drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction and agri-food industries.

