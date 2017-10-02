Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Dow Chemical worth $80,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,191,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,158,905,000 after buying an additional 5,722,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,540,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,010,000 after buying an additional 130,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,503,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,078,000 after buying an additional 1,638,866 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 34.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,847,000 after buying an additional 3,066,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dow Chemical by 26.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,592,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,160,000 after buying an additional 2,237,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dow Chemical Co alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/dow-chemical-co-dow-holdings-lifted-by-retirement-systems-of-alabama.html.

Shares of Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) opened at 66.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. Dow Chemical Co has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dow Chemical Co will post $4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 76.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.62.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.