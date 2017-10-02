Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dova Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 99 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOVA shares. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) traded up 6.610% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.885. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,885 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company’s market cap is $664.00 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Goldman purchased 20,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,356.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Goldman purchased 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $753,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 147,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,823,538 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOVA. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $382,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,118,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,458,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates. The Company’s initial focus is on thrombocytopenia, a disorder characterized by a low blood platelet count. The Company is developing avatrombopag for treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease (CLD).

