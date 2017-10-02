Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) opened at 21.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.88.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NASDAQ:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 6.48%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after acquiring an additional 788,940 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,597,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,981,000.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc is a financial communications services company that supports global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors (such as law firms and investment bankers), and global investment markets compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers and broker/dealers.

