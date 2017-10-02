Dollar General Corporation (DG) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar General Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.79.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE DG) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,407 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $81.70.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dollar General Corporation had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $866,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corporation by 18,170.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General Corporation by 7,109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

