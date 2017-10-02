DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Short Interest Update

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,509,353 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 16,770,597 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313,360 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $44,438.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $1,493,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Corporation by 20,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in DISH Network Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in DISH Network Corporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) opened at 54.23 on Monday. DISH Network Corporation has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.98.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). DISH Network Corporation had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network Corporation from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.

DISH Network Corporation Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

