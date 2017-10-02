Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 556,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Communications Inc. alerts:

Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) opened at 21.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 22.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/discovery-communications-inc-disca-shares-bought-by-veritable-l-p.html.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $32.00 target price on Discovery Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

In other news, Director S Decker Anstrom bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,243,300 in the last ninety days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.