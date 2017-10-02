Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake Lessened by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 64.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $909,987.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 799,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,696,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $74,981.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,970.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,057. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

