DineEquity, Inc (DIN) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DineEquity, Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of DineEquity worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Airain ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DineEquity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 25,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DineEquity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of DineEquity by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 36,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DineEquity by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DineEquity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DineEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DineEquity in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised DineEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of DineEquity from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P acquired 39,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $1,556,999.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DineEquity, Inc (NYSE DIN) opened at 42.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. DineEquity, Inc has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. DineEquity had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DineEquity, Inc will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.61%.

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

