Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8,536.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 758,170 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $291,598,000.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ FANG) opened at 97.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.08. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $387,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,805 shares of company stock worth $1,029,501. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

