DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (DLGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DLGNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:DLGNF) traded up 2.25% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10 has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

About DIALOG SEMICONDUCT GBP0.10

