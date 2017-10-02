Diageo PLC (DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $155.40 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.20. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Diageo PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.36 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Diageo PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) opened at 132.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. Diageo PLC has a one year low of $99.46 and a one year high of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo PLC in the second quarter worth about $271,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Diageo PLC by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diageo PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Diageo PLC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Diageo PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Diageo PLC Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

