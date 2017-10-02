Diageo PLC (DEO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Diageo PLC worth $171,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diageo PLC during the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo PLC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo PLC alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $142.00 price target on Diageo PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Diageo PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Diageo PLC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.36 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

WARNING: “Diageo PLC (DEO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/diageo-plc-deo-shares-bought-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Diageo PLC (NYSE DEO) traded down 0.4920% on Monday, hitting $131.4799. The stock had a trading volume of 110,971 shares. Diageo PLC has a 1-year low of $99.46 and a 1-year high of $137.59. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.6135 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $2.0322 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Diageo PLC Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.