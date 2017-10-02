Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a focus stock rating on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

