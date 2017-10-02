DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Get DexCom Inc. alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ DXCM) opened at 48.925 on Thursday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $89.02. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.23 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/dexcom-inc-dxcm-downgraded-by-citigroup-inc.html.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $431,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $101,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,138. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. FMR LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,824,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 978,898 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 101,699.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,828,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $498,963,000 after purchasing an additional 224,808 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,212,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $526,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,232,000 after purchasing an additional 230,542 shares during the period.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.