Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €11.50 ($13.69) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. equinet AG set a €12.00 ($14.29) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Commerzbank Ag set a €14.00 ($16.67) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.10 ($15.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.49 ($14.87).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) opened at 12.951 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.78 and its 200 day moving average is €11.62. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has a 12-month low of €7.94 and a 12-month high of €12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of €1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.094.

