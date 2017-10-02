Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J Sainsbury plc (SBRY)

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) in a report published on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 260 ($3.50) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.57 ($3.56).

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) opened at 241.00 on Thursday. J Sainsbury plc has a 1-year low of GBX 224.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.26 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 240.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.78.

About J Sainsbury plc

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

