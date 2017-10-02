Paddy Power Plc (LON:PAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a £105 ($141.20) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAP. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($117.00) price target on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.48) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($107.58) target price on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($128.43) price objective on shares of Paddy Power Plc in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paddy Power Plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,967.09 ($120.59).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paddy Power Plc (PAP)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/deutsche-bank-ag-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-paddy-power-plc-pap.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.