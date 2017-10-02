Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,600 ($48.41) to GBX 4,300 ($57.83) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($43.03) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays PLC raised Johnson Matthey PLC to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,380 ($45.45) to GBX 3,450 ($46.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Matthey PLC to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($40.34) to GBX 3,500 ($47.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.10) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,482.09 ($46.83).

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON JMAT) opened at 3420.00 on Friday. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,681.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,568.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,811.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,941.08. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.56 billion.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,775 ($37.32), for a total transaction of £33,827.25 ($45,491.19). Also, insider Annette Kelleher bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,757 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £330.84 ($444.92). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,165.

