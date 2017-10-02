DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) opened at 59.81 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $13.73 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

