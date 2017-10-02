Deere & Company (DE) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Deere & worth $37,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 9.1% during the first quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 94,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Deere & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,928 shares of company stock worth $11,379,013. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) opened at 125.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation lowered Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Deere & in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Deere & in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.58.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

