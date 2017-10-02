Deere & Company (DE) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155,763 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Deere & worth $66,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,125,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,517,000 after purchasing an additional 409,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,267,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,652,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,205,000 after purchasing an additional 322,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,860,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 125.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

In other news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,013. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Barclays PLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Deere & and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Deere & from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

