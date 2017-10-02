Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DECK. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $74.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) traded down 0.48% on Friday, reaching $68.08. 187,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.39. Deckers Outdoor Corporation had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post $4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

