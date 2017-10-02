Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (DCPH) Major Shareholder Buys $6,375,000.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ:DCPH) major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii acquired 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC (NASDAQ:DCPH) traded up 3.90% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 587,472 shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The stock’s market cap is $629.88 million.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.