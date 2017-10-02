Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News stories about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2285131866933 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ DCPH) traded up 3.90% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. 587,472 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $629.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.53.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder New Leaf Venture Management Ii bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,375,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

