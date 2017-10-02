DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DAVIDsTEA’s earnings. DAVIDsTEA posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DAVIDsTEA will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DAVIDsTEA.

Get DAVIDsTEA Inc. alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.32 million. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DAVIDsTEA in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. DAVIDsTEA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ DTEA) traded up 2.35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. 11,193 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company’s market capitalization is $125.35 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTEA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DAVIDsTEA in the first quarter worth $5,631,217,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,101,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after buying an additional 89,917 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,383,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,156,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/davidstea-inc-dtea-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-15-per-share.html.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.