Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ PLAY) opened at 52.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.60. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,549.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,412,075. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Busters Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Fun American New Gourmet entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

