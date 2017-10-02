DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DAQO New Energy Corp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on DAQO New Energy Corp. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DAQO New Energy Corp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) opened at 29.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.86.

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). DAQO New Energy Corp. had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post $5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in DAQO New Energy Corp. by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in DAQO New Energy Corp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a polysilicon manufacturer. The Company utilizes the chemical vapor deposition process, or the modified Siemens process, to produce polysilicon. The Company’s segments include Polysilicon and Wafer. The Company manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers, whereby the polysilicon is processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions.

