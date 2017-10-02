Danaher Corporation (DHR) Stake Held by Lubar & Co. Inc

Lubar & Co. Inc continued to hold its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Danaher Corporation accounts for 0.7% of Lubar & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lubar & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation during the second quarter worth about $25,317,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in Danaher Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 4,291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 128,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 125,086 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 131,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher Corporation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher Corporation news, insider William King sold 43,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $3,619,987.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $878,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,797.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (DHR) opened at 85.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher Corporation’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Danaher Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.98.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

