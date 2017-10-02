D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dick’s Sporting Goods were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 317,098 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) opened at 27.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.51. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price objective on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

