D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 175.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,501,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 292,968 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,036,000. Loews Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 21,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 27,158,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) opened at 10.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

