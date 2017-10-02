D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 187 Shares of PIMCO ETF Trust (BOND)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PIMCO ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO ETF Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO ETF Trust (NYSEARCA BOND) opened at 106.76 on Monday. PIMCO ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $107.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from PIMCO ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

