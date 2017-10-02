Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cytori Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8844222569672 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) traded up 0.6548% during trading on Monday, hitting $0.3689. The stock had a trading volume of 304,158 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. Cytori Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm’s market cap is $12.81 million.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.62% and a negative net margin of 450.34%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytori Therapeutics will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYTX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cytori Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Cytori Therapeutics Company Profile

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc (Cytori) is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of treatments and devices for a range of disorders using cells as a key part of the therapy. The Company develops cellular therapeutics formulated and optimized for specific diseases and medical conditions and related products.

