Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 252.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 377,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Cytokinetics, worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, by 1.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics, by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cytokinetics, by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics, by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) opened at 14.50 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock’s market capitalization is $778.16 million.

Cytokinetics, (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Cytokinetics, had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley Paul Morgan sold 118,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,107 shares in the company, valued at $946,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics, in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics, in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

