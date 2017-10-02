Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) opened at 15.02 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.99 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $593.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.82 million. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Corporation will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $422,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,151.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Camillo Martino bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $129,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,100. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 139.2% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 13.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 101.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation by 101.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

