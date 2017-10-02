Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 5,353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 93,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded up 0.83% on Monday, reaching $131.09. 2,243,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.32 and a 52-week high of $137.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.43.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $18.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.
JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.52.
In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 102,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $13,672,412.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,667,733.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dominic J. Caruso sold 82,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $11,291,841.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 226,693 shares in the company, valued at $30,993,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.
