CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 44.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,579,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 1,404,384 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 141.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,427,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 835,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 26.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,826,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,373,000 after acquiring an additional 811,100 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,824,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 31.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health Corporation alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.97 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 241,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $20,032,330.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,112.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,078 shares of company stock worth $56,650,631. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 81.32 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $89.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/cvs-health-corporation-cvs-shares-bought-by-nicolet-bankshares-inc.html.

CVS Health Corporation Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.